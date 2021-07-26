One

The dinner they made for us — creamy risotto; crispy brussels sprouts; and one of his specialties: steaks seared and seasoned to perfection — touched our hearts and pleased our palates. They carried in the air fryer, an Instant Pot, the "perfect pan for steaks," and even herbs cut fresh from their garden and got to work. Their cooking skills always amaze! But so do, in fact, more so, their hearts of gold. I always told him he had one; and he found a wife with one, too. We couldn't be more grateful. ♥