Why Not?

I spent some time knitting this morning with Gracie curled into a cozy circle on my lap. Her tiny body rose and fell with each warm breath, and her ear twitched with each tug of the yarn across it. I crochet much more evenly, but I enjoy knitting sometimes. I concentrated on each stitch as I tried to improve my technique and felt blessed with the time unhurried; yet my thoughts kept drifting to the pictures I recently made. I now find myself here at the computer — fingers on keys rather than stitches. This image holds a special place in my heart. Why not take fine bone china and crystal to the forest? Cloth napkins, too. To celebrate our 38th anniversary while camping, I did just that; and he loved the surprise.



We added this china, Royal Doulton's "Michelle" from the Romance Collection (produced 1982-1990), to our wedding registry back when married life was just around the corner. We envisioned eight pretty place settings serving up special meals to our future family members and theirs. We received two place settings and never added the rest.



Truth be told, I don't love the pattern and often wonder why we chose it; but we enjoy using it for each anniversary dinner, and my nature wouldn't let me break the tradition — even when immersed in nature! What a fun time we had with our candlelit dinner in the forest. I still remember the rosy glow the setting sun cast on his face across the vinyl-clad picnic table from mine. Happy Anniversary, indeed!