Campfire Stories

Night sounds faded into the background when he began reading aloud. A few weeks back, I discovered a couple of copies of Campfire Stories: Tales from America’s Parks on a table near the checkout at L.L.Bean; and the book with its cool, worn-looking cover had me at hello. I gifted it to him for our anniversary. He came up with the flashlight idea.



Eager to dive into this gathering of tales honoring six iconic national parks, we debated about taking time to read the Foreword; but we’re glad we did. Its insight into how the authors obtained the tales (and their reasons for even doing so in the first place) elevated our interest and left us all the more eager. We flipped the pages to the Yellowstone chapter, recalling the visit that birthed our love of its bubbling mud pots; colorful hot springs; and of course, Old Faithful.



The first story dazzled with vivid imagery of Yellowstone’s otherworldly beauty — so much so that he read it a second time. Afterward, we reminisced about that long-ago trip, warmed by the memories and the campfire flames dancing.



Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where Nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul alike. This natural beauty-hunger is made manifest in the little window-sill gardens of the poor, though perhaps only a geranium slip in a broken cup, as well as in the carefully tended rose and lily gardens of the rich, the thousands of spacious city parks and botanical gardens, and in our magnificent National parks — the Yellowstone, Yosemite, Sequoia, etc. — Nature's sublime wonderlands, the admiration and joy of the world.

— John Muir