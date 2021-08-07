Warm Cookies

We loved our private, wooded campsite at Tomlinson Run State Park. It was our first pull-through site; and oddly enough, pulling in The Dreamcatcher was more of a challenge than backing it in to all of our previous campsites due to the driveway taking an oddly angular route through the tall trees. Once in, our home away from home looked as though the the trees had grown up around it so perfectly was it nestled between trunks thick and thin. We admired the heavily-textured, potato chip-like bark of the wild cherries — the tallest wild cherries we'd ever seen; and I surprised him with warm pecan turtle cookies baked up fresh thanks to Pillsbury's easy peasy refrigerated dough. Cooking over the campfire's my favorite, but I'm not opposed to using the oven or the stove. Or the griddle for that matter. I guess my traditionalist nature can be kicked to the curb sometimes after all. But only sometimes. ;)