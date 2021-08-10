Previous
Next
Welcome Aboard by janetb
193 / 365

Welcome Aboard

We were heading out for an evening walk. I locked the door, descended the steps of The Dreamcatcher and turned at just the right moment to catch sight of it centered right there in the window. The sign was a gift I gave him for Christmas. Filled with excitement for our new adventure into camping — and hesitation at screwing into the wall of our new camper — we hung it together just before we took our first trip back in April. "Dreams really do come true," it says. And they do.

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.
— Les Brown

10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise