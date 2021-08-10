Welcome Aboard

We were heading out for an evening walk. I locked the door, descended the steps of The Dreamcatcher and turned at just the right moment to catch sight of it centered right there in the window. The sign was a gift I gave him for Christmas. Filled with excitement for our new adventure into camping — and hesitation at screwing into the wall of our new camper — we hung it together just before we took our first trip back in April. "Dreams really do come true," it says. And they do.



You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

— Les Brown



