Joy

The storm moved on, but raindrops hung on to the kitchen door screen. The joy of it! I'd gone out with Gracie, and I saw them when I turned to close the door after stepping back inside. Delightful little gifts sprinkled confetti-like throughout the day give me pause, and a thankful heart always follows.



Let joy be your continual feast.

Make your life a prayer.

And in the midst of everything be always giving thanks,

for this is God's perfect plan for you in Christ Jesus.

— 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18