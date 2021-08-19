Previous
Pleasant Surprises by janetb
Pleasant Surprises

Currently, the lemon balm rambles unchecked through the kitchen garden (as does the thyme and the oregano, which has begun to flower). I don't mind. In fact, I love when plants cozy up close with one another to create a pretty patchwork of colors and textures. The abundance of lemon balm draws me daily for I find rubbing a leaf between my fingers and the resulting gentle scent of lemons simply irresistible! This little insect joined me this afternoon, seemingly as interested in me as I was in he. As I hadn't planned on making any pictures, I didn't have my camera; but a dash indoors solved that problem; and I found him in the same spot when I returned and in no hurry to leave. The garden is full of pleasant surprises, is it not?
