The Treehouse

He worked hard yesterday swabbing the deck; so this morning, I grabbed my coffee and Jodie Berndt's Praying the Scriptures for Your Adult Children and sauntered out to the treehouse. I leaned over the squeaky clean rails on the way and admired the lush green understory as the morning sun began peeping through the branches of the huge oak above my head. Gracie explored as I took a seat and a sip. Surrounded by His glory with birds and insects singing their praises, I cracked open the book and began, "Heavenly Father...May your favor rest on..."



And I have hope.



When you call on me, when you come and pray to me, I’ll listen. When you come looking for me, you’ll find me.

— Jeremiah 29:12-13