Previous
Next
The Treehouse by janetb
200 / 365

The Treehouse

He worked hard yesterday swabbing the deck; so this morning, I grabbed my coffee and Jodie Berndt's Praying the Scriptures for Your Adult Children and sauntered out to the treehouse. I leaned over the squeaky clean rails on the way and admired the lush green understory as the morning sun began peeping through the branches of the huge oak above my head. Gracie explored as I took a seat and a sip. Surrounded by His glory with birds and insects singing their praises, I cracked open the book and began, "Heavenly Father...May your favor rest on..."

And I have hope.

When you call on me, when you come and pray to me, I’ll listen. When you come looking for me, you’ll find me.
— Jeremiah 29:12-13
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise