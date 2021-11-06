This little pumpkin woke on her first birthday to her Mama, Daddy, Uncle John, Aunt Nini, Pappy and Granny — me. How I wish she’d remember the smiles on our faces and love in our hearts as we all stood marveling, crib-side, at her precious, stand-on-end hair; ready smile; and very miraculous presence there before us. Before long, she was dressed and ready to celebrate; and my heart beats thanks for the Lord bringing us together for this special day.



What is the price of five sparrows —two copper coins? Yet God does not forget a single one of them. And the very hairs on your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are more valuable to God than a whole flock of sparrows.

— Luke 12:7