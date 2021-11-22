WELCOME, FRIEND!

I built a business on the joy of backyard birdfeeding. We built our home on the joy of backyard birdfeeding. My Dad loved birds, and a canary’s song filled my childhood home and heart with cheer. My Mom loved cardinals. “Redbirds,” she’d call them. My love of birds began early.



After purchasing this 2.19 acre woodland yet before construction of our home even began, we poked in a pole and hung a birdfeeder. Inspired by the huge window in the Discovery Room at nearby Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve (the home of Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania) where I volunteered as a naturalist, we designed our home to include a sunroom, our own Discovery Room of sorts. When construction came to an end and we moved in, many more feeders went up; and the sunroom became a source of great entertainment. My nature journal filled with recorded sightings of species I’d never imagined would grace us with their spectacular presence. A Field Sparrow? An Evening Grosbeak? A Pine Siskin? Really? Indeed. Beautiful birds, so easily observed through the huge window built for that very purpose, brought us joy beyond measure for 13 wonderful years! And then they stopped.



When construction of a new, larger deck ended, so did backyard birdfeeding. With no place to hang feeders within easy view, the sunroom became just a sunny room. No more flurry of fabulous activity just beyond the pane of glass. We tried suctioning feeders to the window and sprinkling seeds on the sill. Every attempt to attract our feathered friends into full view failed. A huge and I mean huge part of our lives changed and not for the better.



We gazed longingly out that big window, always hopeful, for eight long years; and this week, my beloved noticed something. With “Hey, that hemlock branch looks like it’s grown enough to now hold a feeder!,” a huge and I mean huge part of our lives changed. WELCOME, FRIEND!



------------



But there's a story behind everything. How a picture got on a wall. How a scar got on your face. Sometimes the stories are simple, and sometimes they are hard and heartbreaking. But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begin.

― Mitch Albom, For One More Day

