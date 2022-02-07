Previous
On Display by janetb
On Display

The bulbs keep blooming. Inside. In the middle of winter. I go to the sunroom several times per day to sit with these grace-soaked gifts, glimpses of God-glory, miracles on display right before my very own eyes.

His grace is our air.
— Ann Voskamp
Janet B.

@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
Photo Details

