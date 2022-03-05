Previous
Next
In The River Birch by janetb
310 / 365

In The River Birch

Keenly aware of an unusual lack of wind, I explored the garden while he stacked a rather small load of firewood on the side porch — just enough to warm a few more chilly evenings during what's left of winter. March — coming in like a lion, as the saying goes — usually has the tall trees swaying; but this afternoon, the skeletal branches silhouetted against a gray sky stayed still. I embraced the calm, stopping to inhale and exhale long and slow, letting the sweet fragrance of thawing earth do its restoring work. The sun on its way to setting illuminated this and that, here and there. I found this small leaf caught up in the thin branches of a river birch, catching the light like a rare gem — and just as valuable.

Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder.
— E. B. White, American writer
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise