Play Bow

Playtime comes after I get dinner started, and my Gracie knows it. She keeps herself busy with her toys while she waits. I entered the room today; and a second after this play bow, she took off at high speed with excitement she couldn't contain. Plenty of tugging (her favorite) soon followed, and that sweet little face lights up my life.



Yet our lives are not defined by bright, exciting events. It’s the stretches of time in between that matter - the little instants, the quiet moments and the daily choices that make us who we are.

— Laura Pashby, writer and photographer