Easter Spirit by janetb
Easter Spirit

We didn't realize when we booked 2022's first camping trip that it would be over Easter weekend. I sprinkled holiday decor throughout The Dreamcatcher and, with the forest springing back to life all around us, we enjoyed the spirit of Easter inside and out. John made his traditional breakfast sandwiches on the outdoor griddle, and remembering Jesus' victory over death — His resurrection — meant as much to us in the forest as it always had at home. While we very much missed attending Easter services, "He is risen!" awes no matter where we speak it!
Janet B.

@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA)
