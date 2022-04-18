Spring Camping

Less than twenty-four hours after a warm, sunny afternoon, a coating of snow covered our campsite. As the sky grew darker and the snowflakes grew larger, we found ourselves in a winter wonderland and couldn't resist setting out on a walk — after a bit of a snowball battle. Who knew I'd turn at just the right moment for the snowball he threw to land inside my coat pocket?? How we laughed.



With no other campers anywhere close, the forest seemed to belong to just us and the birds. Heavy snowflakes landed on lashes and cheeks, and we blinked to watch a lively flock of chickadees flit about in the tall pines. "Chick-a-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee," they called exuberantly. Those little birds have such big personalities. Back at the campsite, a bunch of hungry robins pulled worms from the sloppy ruts, and I've never met a robin I didn't love. We stood a while watching the snowflakes fall, like peace descending before our very eyes.