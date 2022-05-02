Ohiopyle

Truth be told, I'm not much for making landscape photos; but comfortably settled on the hillside bench at Tharp Knob Overlook, violet-studded grass spread far and wide beneath our feet, I couldn't resist. Trees were greening almost before our very eyes; and we gazed, captivated, while instinctively leaning this way and that to avoid the flight paths of busy spring pollinators: namely, bees.



Here, we watched the Youghiogheny River cut its way through 70-mile-long Laurel Mountain (also known as Laurel Ridge or Laurel Hill), creating the deep gorge responsible for Ohiopyle State Park's stunning waterfalls and rapids. How many times had we visited this park not knowing about this view?? Seeing the tiny town of Ohiopyle from this vantage point just about knocked us off our feet. We took our time, thankful for the well-placed bench and for remembering to bring binoculars. We laughed when we located Falls Market where, just an hour before, we'd sat at a picnic table enjoying strawberry (him) and butter pecan (me) ice cream cones.



We pondered our smallness in the vast scheme of things, and how yet He cares.



I’m an open book to you;

even from a distance, you know what I’m thinking.

You know when I leave and when I get back;

I’m never out of your sight.

You know everything I’m going to say

before I start the first sentence.

I look behind me and you’re there,

then up ahead and you’re there, too—

your reassuring presence, coming and going.

This is too much, too wonderful—

I can’t take it all in!

— Psalms 139:2-6

