The Best Gift

The light and airy crust with just the right amount of crispness had us eager to try all four of the pies he baked up for Mother's Day! Son and daughter-in-law have mastered the art of making homemade pizzas. They showed up with all the ingredients and quickly got to work while we got the pleasure of watching one pie after another slide off the peel going into and coming out of ovens heated to 550°. We're always delighted to be the recipients of their culinary creations.



Gorgeous weather meant we all got to sit around the fire out back on the deck for a bit. We chatted about baby-on-the-way and watched the dancing flames grow brighter as the sky darkened. He's heard me say it many times over the years; and he spoke my words back to me, "time spent together is the best gift." My heart. ♥