Work Day

Mondays mean laundry. I stayed home and got the lights and darks done, working on a few projects around here between loads and peeks at the feeders. I can't get enough of the Baltimore Orioles with all their sunset colors. Mike tackled the annual scrubbing of the deck when he got home from work; and I hovered around him with my camera and tripod while he used a thick, fluffy mitt to slosh soapy water on every inch. Only the bravest birds came to the feeders with us creating such chaos in their otherwise peaceful domain. Before long, I got back to a project inside. The full day of (primarily) work left me thinking of Spurgeon's words, and I know it can happen if I let it: the sacred can absorb the secular.



--------------------



To a man who lives unto God nothing is secular, everything is sacred. He puts on his workday garment and it is a vestment to him. He sits down to his meal and it is a sacrament. He goes forth to his labor, and therein exercises the office of the priesthood. His breath is incense and his life a sacrifice. He sleeps on the bosom of God, and lives and moves in the divine presence.



The Lord hath cleansed your houses, he has cleansed your bed chambers, your tables, your shops, he has made the bells upon your horses holiness to the Lord, he has made the common pots and pans of your kitchens to be as the bowls before the altar, if you know what you are and live according to your high calling. You housemaids, you cooks, you nurses, you ploughmen, you housewives, you traders, you sailors, your labor is holy if you serve the Lord Christ in it, by living unto him as you ought to live. The sacred has absorbed the secular.

— Charles Spurgeon, English preacher