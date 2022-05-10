All The Ways

Waking in a room bathed in sunlight with birdsongs drifting in on a soft breeze delights right off the bat! Soon after, I drove to the lake for a waterside women's group meeting followed by a walk; and weren't we lucky to see an Osprey sailing in circles above the sparkling water? An afternoon walk, at home through the garden, led me to these colorful puffs of new growth on some barberries; and wasn't I lucky to catch them soaking in the sun's warmth? The day began beautifully and continued on from there, and don't I need to thank God? I do.



Lord, thank you for mornings and sunshine and breezes and birdsongs and pretty drives with the top down. Thank you for fellow believers and sparkling water and birds in the air and the comforts of home. Thank you for slow walks and sunlit gardens and time on my hands and new growth in spring. Thank you, Lord, for all the ways you love. Amen.