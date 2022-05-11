Previous
Next
Birds Or Not by janetb
347 / 365

Birds Or Not

I stood at the rail of the deck, captivated by the magical light filtered through soft new leaves. Shades of green, some pink, a little yellow with a tinge of orange — all tender, vulnerable, under the mercy. My heart swells daily with gratitude for the setting sun's show. Our wooded hill shines in its role as lantern, lighting my way to the Waymaker.

Give me your lantern and compass,
give me a map,
So I can find my way to the sacred mountain,
to the place of your presence,
To enter the place of worship,
meet my exuberant God,
Sing my thanks with a harp,
magnificent God, my God.
— Psalm 43:3-4
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise