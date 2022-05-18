Savory

The time for planting has finally arrived, and choosing herbs for the kitchen garden is one of spring’s most delightful tasks. Rubbing leaves between my fingers, I sample the scents of oregano, rosemary, basil, and my other favorites. This year, I found curry and winter savory. I arrange and rearrange the pots on the surface of the soil, deciding what looks good where and leaving room to sprinkle flowers in between. A Wood Thrush sings. We are in the middle of the annual two-week-long stretch in which “strings” from oak trees rain down like there’s no tomorrow, so I woke to said strings clinging to all the plants I purchased. More will quickly replace the strings I pick off before planting, but they’ll stop falling soon. Then the hickory strings will start.



“Everything is made out of Magic, leaves and trees, flowers and birds, badgers and foxes and squirrels and people. So it must be all around us.”

-Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden

