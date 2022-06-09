V-bottom

Wind whipped wildly when we rented a v-bottom boat to cruise around and explore. Head into it too fast, and the boat bang-bang-banged across the choppy water. HARD. Moving with the wind provided a much smoother ride, but choppy or smooth didn't matter one bit. We had a ball exploring the lake at Pymatuning State Park. While Mike steered, I munched on some Chips Ahoy cookies I bought at the marina. I hadn't eaten Chips Ahoy in years, and they weren't as good as I remembered; but I ate every one! We searched for The Dreamcatcher along the shoreline but didn't find it.



The next day, we rented a pontoon boat and fished away the hot, sunny, windless afternoon. Mike caught a big Channel Catfish — beautiful with smooth, scaleless skin and whiskers! We also found The Dreamcatcher nestled into its wooded, lakeside campsite and felt blessed. Very blessed.



I tried deleting this picture several times but couldn't. Each time, I'd gaze at the pretty scene and remember the joy of the day, the trip, how I steadied myself to get this shot. I'd remember the Bible and its many mentions of boats and water. I'd gaze deeper, feeling a steadiness only He can provide — and never press the delete key.



When you pass through deep waters,

I will be with you; your troubles will not overwhelm you.

When you pass through fire, you will not be burned;

the hard trials that come will not hurt you.

— Isaiah 42:3