Prayer

We didn't know the location of our campsite would make it easy to fold up the loveseat at the campfire, sling its strap over a shoulder and pop it open only a few steps away on the lake's edge for morning coffee and prayer. Great Blue Herons soared above the water's shiny surface while a gaggle of geese grazed on hidden aquatic plants and carp splashed, pushing water away in mesmerizing patterns of concentric circles. We gazed in awe of His glory on full display. Baltimore Orioles and Catbirds foraged along the shoreline, their melodic voices singing hymns only they knew.



We'll go back to Pymatuning Lake. Again and again.



Do you bow your head when you pray or do you look

up into that blue space?

Take your choice, prayers fly from all directions.

And don’t worry about what language you use,

God no doubt understands them all.

— Mary Oliver, American poet