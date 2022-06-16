Being Granny

Four months until Little One's due date, and I couldn't be happier about it. Baby shower plans are underway; and today, I began crocheting an afghan using the same pattern I used for sweet Charlotte, who'll be just shy of two when her cousin arrives. There'll be a little hat to match. This pretty June day has happy written all over it and not just because of abundant sunshine. Being Granny lights up my life! The yarn glides smoothly through my fingers as I hook and pull it along with prayers for the precious gift He's given.



Little One, you are so loved. ♥