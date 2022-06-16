Previous
Being Granny by janetb
Being Granny

Four months until Little One's due date, and I couldn't be happier about it. Baby shower plans are underway; and today, I began crocheting an afghan using the same pattern I used for sweet Charlotte, who'll be just shy of two when her cousin arrives. There'll be a little hat to match. This pretty June day has happy written all over it and not just because of abundant sunshine. Being Granny lights up my life! The yarn glides smoothly through my fingers as I hook and pull it along with prayers for the precious gift He's given.

Little One, you are so loved. ♥
Janet B.

Milanie ace
So nicely composed with your dof - and some very nice crocheting! Exciting being a grandma.
June 18th, 2022  
