Sleepy Eyes

She woke from her nap with wild hair. The sunscreen her mama had put on her head that morning coated every strand. Chuckling, I scooped her up with hugs and kisses and carried her out of The Dreamcatcher, her sleepy eyes blinking in the bright sun. She wanted juice. Soon after, she picked up where she’d left off — giving Teddy a bottle and blanket (he’s always hungry and cold), washing rocks in a bucket full of water, and asking for “more bubble” (although she finds putting the cap on and off the bottle more interesting than the bubbles). She decided Squawky Dog needed a walk, and we ran to catch up as they tried to set out on their own! I didn’t take my camera out much on the trip. I savor every precious minute I can give Little Miss Charlotte my full attention. She’s pure joy, through and through; and I love her with my whole heart. ♥