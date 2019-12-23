Previous
Next
Life-long Loves by janetb
227 / 365

Life-long Loves

These ornaments depict love — love of my then boyfriend, love of Christmas, love of cross-stitch; and all three life-long! I created our set of cross-stitched Christmas ornaments when Mike and I dated, which makes them around 40 years old. I dreamed then that they'd grace the branches of our future family's Christmas trees, and they did just that. This church, a sleigh, a Santa, a candle — there's about a dozen; and each one does indeed depict love — and a dream come true!

I praise you, Lord, for our cross-stitched set of ornaments and their special meaning.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise