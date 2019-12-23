Life-long Loves

These ornaments depict love — love of my then boyfriend, love of Christmas, love of cross-stitch; and all three life-long! I created our set of cross-stitched Christmas ornaments when Mike and I dated, which makes them around 40 years old. I dreamed then that they'd grace the branches of our future family's Christmas trees, and they did just that. This church, a sleigh, a Santa, a candle — there's about a dozen; and each one does indeed depict love — and a dream come true!



I praise you, Lord, for our cross-stitched set of ornaments and their special meaning.