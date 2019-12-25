Smack-dab In The Middle

Smack-dab in the middle of our Advent wreath sat the manger, empty until today when we popped in the little wooden baby to symbolize the birth of Jesus born smack-dab in the middle of our mess, our sin — to save us all. Thanks be to God.



The angel told her,



“Don’t be afraid, Mary. You have found favor

with God.

You will become pregnant, give birth to a son,

and name him Jesus.

He will be a great man

and will be called the Son of the Most High.

The Lord God will give him

the throne of his ancestor David.

Your son will be king of Jacob’s people

forever,

And his kingdom will never end.”

— Luke 1:30-33



I praise you, Lord, for saving us all.



Merry Christmas, everyone!