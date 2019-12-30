Previous
Beautiful December Morning by janetb
232 / 365

Beautiful December Morning

After a few days in New York visiting Sarah, we came home last night to rain; but we woke to a beautiful morning with an unseasonable temperature of about 60°! This called for enjoying a hot mug of coffee on the front porch rocker. There, I rocked and sipped and thought about the many gifts before me:

a pair of turkey vultures sailing in smooth circles above the trees;

a female red-bellied woodpecker hitching her way down the hickory trunk toward the feeder;

a small flock of goldfinches landing in the hickory's branches where sunshine could find and warm their tiny bodies;

a couple of squirrels running, each carrying in its mouth a nut of some sort;

two chickadees chick-a-dee-dee-deeing from their sunny perches in the magnolia;

and the uncommon opportunity to sit among the pretty, outdoor Christmas decorations that we normally just pass by on our way in and out.

I praise you, Lord, for this extraordinary morning.
Janet B.

Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
