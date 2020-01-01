The Cricket On The Hearth

We got a little snow overnight, which provided the most lovely new year's day! With everything covered by a blanket of fresh, clean snow, I couldn't help but linger outside this morning; and Gracie didn't mind a bit. Puppies and snow seem made for each other. Inside in the afternoon, we enjoyed the warm coziness of the fire while Gracie snoozed and we finished The Cricket on the Hearth by Charles Dickens. Why had we never read this wonderful classic before now? I'm happy that Mike gave me a cricket for our hearth this Christmas as it will always remind me of today's many beautiful blessings.



I praise you, Lord, for this first day of 2020.