Sunny Winter Morning by janetb
256 / 365

Sunny Winter Morning

This morning, sunlight reached over the house to the woods behind; but the hemlock still found itself standing in the shade. Lucky for me, because I found the frosty branches beautiful.

I praise you, Lord, for this beautiful beginning to my day.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
70% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love this, Janet! Fav
January 22nd, 2020  
