256 / 365
Sunny Winter Morning
This morning, sunlight reached over the house to the woods behind; but the hemlock still found itself standing in the shade. Lucky for me, because I found the frosty branches beautiful.
I praise you, Lord, for this beautiful beginning to my day.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Janet B.
ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 3
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd January 2020 8:50am
nature
,
sunlight
,
nikon
,
outdoors
,
sunshine
,
frost
,
praise
,
d850
Barb
ace
Love this, Janet! Fav
January 22nd, 2020
