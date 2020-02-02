More Color At The Pond

Today's weather? Quite odd! We woke to fairly heavy snow that transformed the woods into a winter wonderland. We sipped our morning coffee in the sunroom where we could enjoy the show. This afternoon, temperatures rose into the fifties with plenty of sunshine; and all of the snow disappeared. I watched Gracie run and explore while Mike did a bit of winter pond maintenance. We couldn't help but notice and admire the pretty purple carpet of thyme along the edges of the pond. With each tiny cluster of leaves measuring only about 1/8" wide growing and only about 1/2" tall, I needed the macro lens and belly on the ground to capture this shot.



I praise you, Lord, for the carpet of thyme along the edges of the pond — so pretty in purple for winter.