The Biggest Snowfall

We finally got some snow! We woke to this winter's biggest overnight snowfall so far, and it continued to snow all day. Hooray! Cancel my errands? No way. I love to go out in the snow, and 4-wheel-drive took me around town easily. Before I came inside once I got home, I went around back to enjoy a few minutes immersed in the peace and incredible quiet of our snow-blanketed woodland. I found the deck steps impassable with the hemlock branches bending low under the snow's weight.



I praise you, Lord, for this happy, beautiful winter day!