Previous
Next
Winter Beauty by janetb
280 / 365

Winter Beauty

I find great beauty along roadsides even in winter. The lovely swirls, curls, and curves seen here held my attention for quite a while; and to think that so much joy could be had from gazing at dried up, dangling goldenrod leaves! Nothing is ordinary, really. Gracie's become very good at the "sit" and "stay" commands, so she happily sat at my feet as I paused our walk to admire this winter beauty.

Sometimes I need
only to stand
wherever I am
to be blessed.
- Mary Oliver

I praise you, Lord, for the amazing swirls, curls, and curves of these winter goldenrod leaves.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
I love curls in nature also. Very beautiful!
February 13th, 2020  
Barb ace
Wonderful macro!
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise