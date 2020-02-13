Winter Beauty

I find great beauty along roadsides even in winter. The lovely swirls, curls, and curves seen here held my attention for quite a while; and to think that so much joy could be had from gazing at dried up, dangling goldenrod leaves! Nothing is ordinary, really. Gracie's become very good at the "sit" and "stay" commands, so she happily sat at my feet as I paused our walk to admire this winter beauty.



Sometimes I need

only to stand

wherever I am

to be blessed.

- Mary Oliver



I praise you, Lord, for the amazing swirls, curls, and curves of these winter goldenrod leaves.