Time

Framed art hangs throughout Sarah’s bathroom, but just inside the door hangs this unframed piece. I love its vibrant, happy colors and sense of movement and energy; but I also love that Sarah painted a similar scene right alongside me. After the class, she introduced me to what — who knew? — would become one of our favorite pizza chains; and the wonderful Mother’s Day gift of this evening with her touches my heart still.



I praise you, Lord, for time spent with my beautiful, thoughtful daughter.



March brings spring! And with it, my spring cleaning. As I work my way through our home cleaning "a room a day" (roughly), I'm enjoying making a picture of something about each room that touches my heart. ♥