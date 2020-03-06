Previous
Time

Framed art hangs throughout Sarah’s bathroom, but just inside the door hangs this unframed piece. I love its vibrant, happy colors and sense of movement and energy; but I also love that Sarah painted a similar scene right alongside me. After the class, she introduced me to what — who knew? — would become one of our favorite pizza chains; and the wonderful Mother’s Day gift of this evening with her touches my heart still.

I praise you, Lord, for time spent with my beautiful, thoughtful daughter.

March brings spring! And with it, my spring cleaning. As I work my way through our home cleaning "a room a day" (roughly), I'm enjoying making a picture of something about each room that touches my heart. ♥
