'Janet' by janetb
'Janet'

Many birds made their presence known, but the Mourning Doves stood out. Their soft, soulful cooing seemed perfectly paired with today's chilly, damp weather. I welcomed their company as I focused on the healthy new leaves sprouting on 'Janet.' About ten years ago, a thoughtful friend gave me this English shrub rose bearing my name. I moved it again last year, and its vigorous start this spring gives me high hopes. Perhaps I finally found a spot it likes!

I praise you, Lord, for this rose's vigorous start.
27th March 2020

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
