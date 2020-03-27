'Janet'

Many birds made their presence known, but the Mourning Doves stood out. Their soft, soulful cooing seemed perfectly paired with today's chilly, damp weather. I welcomed their company as I focused on the healthy new leaves sprouting on 'Janet.' About ten years ago, a thoughtful friend gave me this English shrub rose bearing my name. I moved it again last year, and its vigorous start this spring gives me high hopes. Perhaps I finally found a spot it likes!



I praise you, Lord, for this rose's vigorous start.