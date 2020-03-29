Hobnail

I cleaned this old Fenton hobnail pitcher yesterday and knew right then that I needed to pair some cheery yellow daffodils with its pretty blue, so I brought this bunch in from the garden late this afternoon and quickly got to work at the kitchen sink trimming the stems and arranging a little mound. As I worked, I noticed the sun spilling more and more of its golden light onto the countertop. Spring begins the time of year when, compliments of the big window above the sink, the setting sun illuminates the kitchen; and I didn't move the pitcher one bit to capture this backlit glow. I stood awestruck!



I praise you, Lord, for the setting sun making my cheery bouquet all the more cheery!