Green

I went hunting for green on the trails this morning and found plenty of these along Spicebush Trail as the understory springs to life. I stopped and admired this one long enough to enjoy a small flock of Canada Geese honking overhead while a Red-winged Blackbird trilled loudly from a hidden perch. My boots sank deeper and deeper into the mud, and I didn't care one bit. As Spicebush Trail, Beech Tree Trail, and Old Oak Trail enjoy their first spring, I enjoy discovering what's what on the trailsides!



I praise you, Lord, for this morning's walk on the trails — drizzle, mud, and all.