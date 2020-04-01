Previous
Green by janetb
Green

I went hunting for green on the trails this morning and found plenty of these along Spicebush Trail as the understory springs to life. I stopped and admired this one long enough to enjoy a small flock of Canada Geese honking overhead while a Red-winged Blackbird trilled loudly from a hidden perch. My boots sank deeper and deeper into the mud, and I didn't care one bit. As Spicebush Trail, Beech Tree Trail, and Old Oak Trail enjoy their first spring, I enjoy discovering what's what on the trailsides!

I praise you, Lord, for this morning's walk on the trails — drizzle, mud, and all.
Janet B.

Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA)
