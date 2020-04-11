Previous
Every Inch! by janetb
338 / 365

Every Inch!

Scrubbing down the deck happens every spring, and Mike had a beautiful day for his work today. Every board, every spindle, every cap — every inch! Nothing escapes his soapy rag.

I praise you, Lord, for Mike working hard to prepare the deck for relaxing and entertaining.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA)
Photo Details

