Pandemic by janetb
Pandemic

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mike still works from home. His temporary set up has him surrounded by multiple computer screens, an adding machine, and files galore as he sits at the desk in the den's big leather chair day after day. That leaves the desk behind him chairless, so I hauled in one of the ladderback chairs from the farm table to have comfortable access to my desktop computer. I found the chair striped with glorious light this morning and took some time to enjoy the pretty pattern. Time well spent.

The longer I live, the more my mind dwells upon the beauty and the wonder of the world.
- John Burroughs

I praise you, Lord, for the pretty pattern on the chair.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Janet B.

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good eye, Janet. I love the shadows. My husband is still able to go into work but some of my daughters are working from their homes. I feel the world is such a mess right now.
April 16th, 2020  
