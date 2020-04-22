Sign up
The Right Light
I praise you, Lord, for the right light.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Janet B.
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
Album
Year 3
NIKON D850
17th April 2020 7:50am
light
home
sunlight
nikon
shadow
50mm
sunshine
d850
