Joy

Learning something new feels good! After capturing lots of light, shadow, and texture images, I learned how to blend them onto a painted background and add some text; and I wish the class would never end. This flower shadow on the wall in the foyer now reminds me of a tall stem waving in a soft breeze, perhaps at the beach? I exhale and imagine — do I hear waves crashing on the shore? Joy delights in joy, indeed!



I praise you, Lord, for the joy of the class stirring my imagination.