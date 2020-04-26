Previous
Scratch Art by janetb
353 / 365

Scratch Art

Spring cleaning continues; and in keeping with my goal of photographing a treasured item in each room I complete, I chose this artwork in the den today where it hangs in an antiqued silver, wood frame. My favorite of all the art I created during my long ago years as a student at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, this scratch art scene celebrates my love of nature with the Matsuo Basho quote expressing my feelings perfectly. Looking now, I remember how I loved scratching each line into the somewhat gummy black paper; and come to think of it, I might still have a few sheets of the paper and my old tools stored away somewhere. Perhaps I'll have another go at this technique in the future.

I praise you, Lord, for my classes at The Art Institute — what fun I had!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Janet B.

Peter Dulis ace
This is stunning work - fav
April 27th, 2020  
