Nesting — and Goodbye!

Ha! Mike removed a Robin’s nest from atop one of the porch columns recently, but this Robin is back at it. And not just one but TWO columns now have muddy grasses clinging to the spikes put there to deter this very thing. When I stepped out onto the upper porch this morning to peer over the rail at the pond — that’s when I caught this Robin red-handed. So to speak. I actually love Robins for their red-breasted beauty; often comical, tenacious personalities; and of course, their cheerful song — “Cheer, cheerily! Cheer, cheerily!”



I praise you, Lord, for prompting me to peer over the rail at the pond.



---------------------



Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

- Philippians 4:8



With this, my 365th picture, I come to the end of my third 365 Project. I began inspired by Philippians 4:8; and I finish thankful for the 365 pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, and praiseworthy gifts I had the opportunity to spend time thinking about and photograph.



And this one? Extra special. I prayed for my last picture to glorify Him, and it does — in more ways than meet the eye. While thinking (and admittedly stressing a bit) about today’s picture and rushing to get downstairs and out the door for a walk with my camera, I suddenly felt inclined to take a few minutes to peer over the upper porch rail to the pond below. Still focused on today's picture, I thought perhaps the spectacular Japanese Maples overhanging the water might make a good subject? Then a Robin landed in the hickory. Unenthused and fighting my desire to get going on that walk to find a suitable subject, I reluctantly went for my camera and back to the porch. The tree was empty. A quote I read earlier this morning then popped into my head: good things come to those who wait. I took a seat in a rocking chair; and a few minutes later, the Robin returned and I knew. No need to rush out the door for that walk. I had an answered prayer before me — this time with a beak-full of grasses so I wouldn't miss it.



Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen.

- Ephesians 3:20-21



This project serves as a powerful reminder of the gifts He has so graciously given me.



---------------------



Sincere thanks to all who have viewed, commented on, and faved my pictures. ♥ I'm so grateful for your support and encouragement. You lifted me up! Please know that you all will remain in my thoughts and prayers and that I will certainly be peeking in on your beautiful projects now and then. Goodbye for now!