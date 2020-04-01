Previous
Wiping Time! by janetd
213 / 365

Wiping Time!

For something to do, I thought I would revive last year's Picture-a-Day project.
Day 92 of 366
It's daily wiping time! I think I've been training for this all my life. For all the clean freaks out there, it's our time to shine!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Janet

@janetd
