Previous
Next
Duke's Rules! by janetd
233 / 365

Duke's Rules!

Day 112 of 366
Last week, the plant that makes Duke's products in Mauldin, SC furloughed 79 employees. So I stocked up. Gotta have my Duke's mayo!
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Janet

@janetd
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise