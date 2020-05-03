Previous
Bagel Dock at the Dock by janetd
241 / 365

Bagel Dock at the Dock

Day 124 of 366
We picked up sandwiches from Bagel Dock in Calabash and ate breakfast down by the fishing boat dock this morning!
Janet

@janetd
