244 / 365
Vintage Mixer
Day 130 of 366
This hand mixer was a wedding shower gift in 1983. 37 years, still going strong! A photo on Etsy of the same mixer described it as "vintage." 😆 I'll bet they don't have a vintage box to go with it!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Janet
@janetd
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
