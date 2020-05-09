Previous
Next
Vintage Mixer by janetd
244 / 365

Vintage Mixer

Day 130 of 366
This hand mixer was a wedding shower gift in 1983. 37 years, still going strong! A photo on Etsy of the same mixer described it as "vintage." 😆 I'll bet they don't have a vintage box to go with it!
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Janet

@janetd
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise