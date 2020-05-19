Previous
Out to Lunch by janetd
Out to Lunch

Day 140 of 366
Nick and I went "out" to lunch. That is, we took our takeout lunch to the park and ate it in the car which was parked in front of the native plant garden.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Janet

@janetd
