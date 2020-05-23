Previous
Ole! by janetd
250 / 365

Ole!

Day 144 of 366
Aahhh....our first venture out to the mexican restaurant in three months! Outside dining, socially distanced, servers wearing masks and gloves. It's good to be back!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Janet

@janetd
68% complete

