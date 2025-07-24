Sign up
344 / 365
Peacock Butterfly
This beautiful Butterfly landed on our bowling green during a match.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Janet Rooke
@janetr
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
24th July 2025 10:12am
Tags
butterfly
